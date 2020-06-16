Newberry College creates task force on diversity, inclusivity

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, Newberry College announced the creation of the President’s Task Force on Diversity and Inclusivity.
The task force, appointed by Dr. Maurice Scherrens, aims to address four competencies identified by the National Association for Campus Activities: knowledge and practice, culture, engagement and composition, and advocacy and social justice.
The task force will be co-chaired by Dr. Sid Parris and Sandra Rouse. Dr. Parris is the Newberry College Vice President for Academic Affairs. Rouse is the Newberry College Dean of Students. They will be joined by faculty and staff members selected from multiple areas of campus. Student and alumni representatives will also be on the task force.
“Through their efforts, Newberry College will reaffirm that the pursuit of academic achievement interacts with a commitment to diversity and inclusivity,” said Dr. Scherrens, “and that embracing inclusivity can transform our campus into a more compassionate and effective learning environment.”
