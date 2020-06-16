Man, teenager arrested in connection with attack on Vista business employee in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 21-year-old Trechaun Belton and a 16-year-old teenager in connection with an attack during a protest in May that injured a man.
After receiving tips from the community, officials said Belton and the 16-year-old were both arrested on Tuesday. Belton was arrested in Orangeburg and the 16-year-old was arrested in Greenville.
Officials said the 16-year-old, who was not identified because he is under the age of 18, is a member of a nationally-affiliated gang in Orangeburg.
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, both Belton and the teenager have been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, instigating a riot, and aggravated breach of peace.
Lott said the man was attacked after someone yelled that the man was calling the police. However, Lott confirmed that wasn’t the case. Lott said the man was attempting to make a phone call to inform employees whether it was safe to come to work.
Belton and the 16-year-old were seen approaching the man following the accusation that came from the crowd.
Officials said Belton charged at the man, but the 16-year-old attacked the man. Once the man was on the ground, several other members of the crowd attack the man, as well.
The victim, according to Lott, is still suffering from serious head injuries.
Lott noted that the arrests were made with the help of the Columbia Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the U.S. Marshals, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Lott, there have been “probably more than 20 arrests” made following the protests on May 30 in connection with incidents that happened during the event. However, authorities are still working to identify others involved.
During the press conference, officials said they were working to identify a person also wanted in connection with the assault on May 30. The suspect was wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and a red hat.
If you have any information regarding this person’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
