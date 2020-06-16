Free COVID-19 testing available at Benedict College on June 19-20

Free COVID-19 testing available at Benedict College on June 19-20
The testing will be Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. (Source: John Fitzhugh)
By Laurel Mallory | June 16, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 2:07 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Community partners have come together to offer free COVID-19 testing on the campus of Benedict College in Columbia.

The testing will be Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

It will happen outside the college’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium.

Sponsors say it will be a “drive-up” testing service. Supplies to help fight the spread of COVID-19 will also be available for free.

Anyone can get tested at the site. No appointments are needed and a doctor’s order is not required.

Mr. Seafood partnered with DHEC, Benedict College, Charlemagne the God and others to make the testing available.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.