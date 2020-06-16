First Alert: More unsettled weather this week with roller coaster temperatures ahead!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Cooler weather is expected to continue today
-Expect daytime highs around 70.
-Hotter weather will return by the weekend with highs in the 90s by Father's Day.
-Summer arrives Saturday
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
The current weather pattern will give us daytime highs in the 70s and higher than average chances of rain. We have a stationary front sitting off the east coast. The location of the front will allow an area of low pressure to develop.
That low pressure will bring in clouds and cooler temperatures to the Midlands. The pattern will begin to change by midweek as the stationary front begins to shift away from the coast.
Drier and hotter conditions will arrive with slightly lower rain chances over the weekend and early next week. Daytime highs will return to the 90s.
