First Alert Forecast: Our temperatures are going way up soon!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you haven’t enjoyed the cooler weather, just wait! We’re tracking a stretch of 90s on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers (20-30%). Low temperatures in the low 60s.
· A few spotty showers are possible Wednesday, but we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 30% for now. Highs will be in the 70s.
· A few showers are slated for Thursday (40%). We could see a few scattered storms by Friday (50%). Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for Father’s Day weekend.
· More 90s are expected next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies across the Midlands as a front to our east and an upper-level low overhead both remain locked in place. A few showers and sprinkles are possible for parts of the area tonight. Rain chances are between 20% and 30%. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
We'll remain a bit unsettled for Wednesday. We're not expecting a washout, but prepare for a few spotty showers as we move through the day. Otherwise, expect a good deal of clouds. Some of us might be lucky enough to see some filtered sunshine Wednesday. Rain chances are around 30% right now. High temperatures will be in the 70s.
Prepare for a few showers Thursday (40%), then again on Friday (50%). By Friday, though, there is a better chance for scattered thunderstorms, so keep that in mind. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday.
It’s Father’s Day weekend this Saturday and Sunday. We’re expecting hot, humid weather across the Midlands. A few showers are possible Saturday, which is the first day of summer. Rain chances are around 30%. We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Rain chances are pretty slim right now for Sunday.
More 90s are expected next week for high temperatures. We'll also see a nearly daily chance of rain and storms.
Also, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on the coast. As a front remains parked off the coast, an area of low pressure could gain some subtropical characteristics as it moves inland tonight or early Wednesday over Eastern North Carolina. Right now, it has a 10% chance of development. Right now, it’s being called Invest 94-L. We’ll keep you posted.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (20-30%). Lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Spotty Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Father's Day: Sun & Clouds. Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.