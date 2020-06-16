Columbia City Council debating emergency ordinance requiring face masks within city limits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia City Council will soon discuss an emergency ordinance that would require face coverings or masks to be worn in public.
The ordinance would be for anyone in the City of Columbia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A council member told WIS they would call an emergency meeting within the week to vote on the proposed ordinance.
The date and time of the meeting have not been announced.
Members of the public will be allowed to provide feedback to the ordinance by phone during that meeting.
To do so, call 1-855-925-2801. When prompted, enter the meeting code 9299. Then, press *1 to listen, *2 to leave a message, or *3 to join the speaker queue.
Callers who wish to speak to the council should state their name and address for the record. Callers will have three minutes to speak. Once the three-minute time period has elapsed, the caller’s line will be muted.
For more information about the meeting, please contact the City Clerk at 803-545-3045.
