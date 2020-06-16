Cayce woman arrested after more than 300 ecstasy pills found in home, officials say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 26-year-old Tiyanna Kirby.
Deputies arrived at a home on the 400 block of Lexington Avenue in Cayce last week as part of an ongoing investigation. When they searched the home, deputies found more than 300 ecstasy pills, two handguns, more than $2,700 in cash, and items to package the pills.
Investigators said the pills are valued at $1,500 on the street.
Kirby, who was arrested at the home, has been charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Kirby was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
