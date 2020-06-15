Three more free COVID-19 testing events to be held in Columbia, Prisma Health officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health has announced three additional COVID-19 testing events for residents in the Midlands starting June 16.
In total, Prisma will hold five free testing events this week across the state with two of those events taking place in the Upstate.
Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be done in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Here’s a look at the list of Prisma Health’s free testing events happening in Columbia this week:
June 16
Hyatt Park Elementary School
4200 Main Street
June 18
Memorial Stadium
1000 South Holly Street
June 19-20
Charlie W. Johnson Stadium
2047 Two Notch Road
Patients will be tested for the active COVID-19 infections. A doctor’s order will not be needed in order to be tested. Test results will return within four days.
There will be Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members available at every site. Patients will also be given masks when they arrive. Those who wish to be tested will be urged to maintain social distancing when they arrive.
For more information, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.