Sumter County community unites for peaceful march and rally

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A peaceful march that started at Grace Baptist Church in Sumter turned into a rally for unity when community members reached the Sumter County Courthouse.
Hundreds made the march, including both the Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department.
“To just have the diverse crowd that we have here today is really tremendous,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis.
The religious community, city leaders, and local law enforcement agencies came together to plan this event.
“We reached out to our faith-based leaders and they wanted to show that we are together,” said Dennis.
Outside the courthouse many of those leaders speaking to the crowd about peace, unity and togetherness.
Kerrington Pinckney, 15, said she came to the march to help bring about change.
“I felt that it was important to come out and support my race and to support the future for my children and my peers future,” added Pinckney.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.