Some CARES Act money could go towards bringing in more tourists to SC

He said one of their recent studies shows 70%of people they've surveyed are willing to travel. "I want South Carolina to get more than it's fair share of that 70%," Parrish said. "That's why we need extra marketing money. It's time to double down. Bring as many people as we can to get to bring this industry back to its feet. Nothing will lower unemployment faster than getting heads back in the beds in the hospitality industry."