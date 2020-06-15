SCHP investigating deadly two-vehicle collision in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two vehicle collision that occurred around 3:30 a.m.
The accident took place on Highway 176 near the intersection of Pearl Street.
Officials say a 2014 Ford Sedan was traveling east on Highway 176 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Hyundai Sedan head-on.
The driver of the Ford Sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The driver of the Hyundai Sedan was transported from the scene by EMS to Prisma Health Richland with non life-threatening injures.
