Richland Co. faith, community leaders call for changes after election day chaos last Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly one week after long lines and hours-long waits plagued the Richland County primary election, community and faith leaders are coming together to talk about what went wrong and what improvements need to be made before the June 23 run-offs. The group held a news conference at Rehoboth Baptist Church Monday.
State House leaders, like Representatives Beth Bernstein and Ivory Thigpen, want to make sure ballots are correct, and there are enough properly trained poll workers before next Tuesday. They also want to make sure people are properly notified of precinct changes in time.
Hamilton Grant, a Democratic candidate running for Richland County Council in District 8 was also involved in Monday’s news conference. He and his team explained that in Richland County District 8, around 9,000 people voted in the Democratic races for coroner and sheriff, while only 5,000 cast their ballot for a democratic council candidate. Grant’s team says they’ve never seen 60 percent of voters choose not to participate in a council race. They say this proves their race was left off of hundreds of ballots hour-long lines to incorrect ballots. “Those numbers, along with precinct confusion, are all examples of modern-day voter suppression," said Grant.
RELATED STORIES:
Looking ahead to November's general election, representatives Bernstein and Thigpen want to see better access to early voting.
They’re asking their colleagues in the statehouse to pass legislation, allowing absentee voting for everyone in November. “The more access we can have in advance of the day of the election will only help with the long lines and the things we saw last week," said Bernstein.
Representative Thigpen says the Board of Voter Registration and Elections is doing its best to use the same polling locations as last Tuesday for the runoff elections, but he says you should be notified if your polling location will be changed again. “I would argue that this is the most pressing and important issue as elected officials right now. Not only should it get our attention and our time, but if necessary we need to reallocate dollars. We need to recruit workers. Again, we are without excuse, and if I have anything to say about it, and anything to do about it, I'm going to ensure this does not happen in November," said Thigpen.
Interim director Terry Graham, could not be reached for comment today about where things stand for next Tuesday’s run-off. However, last week, he explained his team was starting to call nearly 2,000 poll workers to make sure they don’t have a shortage, and he also said there will be training with the State Elections Commission this week for both poll workers and his team. The Board of Voter Registration and Elections is set to announce a new director by July 1.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.