Richland Co. faith, community leaders call for changes after election day chaos last Tuesday

Representative Thigpen says the Board of Voter Registration and Elections is doing its best to use the same polling locations as last Tuesday for the runoff elections, but he says you should be notified if your polling location will be changed again. “I would argue that this is the most pressing and important issue as elected officials right now. Not only should it get our attention and our time, but if necessary we need to reallocate dollars. We need to recruit workers. Again, we are without excuse, and if I have anything to say about it, and anything to do about it, I'm going to ensure this does not happen in November," said Thigpen.