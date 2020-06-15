RCSD partnering with Red Cross for emergency blood drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to host an Emergency Blood Drive on Friday, June 19.
The blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Decker Center Community Room.
RCSD typically partners with the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department for the annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive, however, in light of COVID-19 concerns both departments opted not to participate this year.
“Our community depends on us to be there when they need us most. That’s why we’re answering the call for blood donations, and we hope our community will join us in doing the same,” Richard County Sheriff Leon Lott said.
This blood drive will include COVID-19 antibody testing with each donation. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
The blood donations will be tested using samples obtained at the time of the donation, and there will be no charge to donors.
Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Anyone who is healthy and feeling well is encouraged to donate. Red Cross has measures in place to ensure the safety of donors and their own staff. These include temperature checks before entering, wiping down all donor-touched areas, spacing beds 6-feet apart where possible, and making hand sanitizer readily available.
To discourage gathering in groups, appointments are strongly encouraged. However, there will be plenty of room for walk-ins to safely wait.
Appointments may be made here or through the Blood Donor App by using the sponsor code B&B.
