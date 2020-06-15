Man seriously hurt in South Congaree shooting

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting that happened over the weekend in Lexington County seriously injured a man.
It happened Saturday night in the 500 block of Ramblin Road near South Cove Drive, the police department confirmed.
One man was shot several times in the torso, Chief Josh Shumpert said.
Crews rushed the victim to the hospital where he was scheduled to have surgery. Shumpert said while the man was seriously hurt, he is expected to survive.
He has not been identified.
Police are not looking for suspects and the public should not be worried, Shumpert said.
“This was not a random act of violence and we are quickly making headway in our investigation,” he said.
The investigation is ongoing. The South Congaree Police Department is being assisted by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.