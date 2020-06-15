Free COVID-19 testing events announced for Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced 11 free testing events that will open this week.
The testing events will be hosted by DHEC, Family Health Centers, Inc., and Orangeburg County. There are 11 testing events in Orangeburg County. Here’s the list of testing sites:
Antioch Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
764 Charleston Highway
Bowman, SC 29018
St. Mark United Methodist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
8502 North Road
North, SC 29112
Good Shepherd Community Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
1178 Five Chop Road
Orangeburg, SC 29115
St. George Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
2590 Shillings Bridge Road
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Edisto Fork United Methodist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
356 Lariot Road
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Jones Chapel Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
2726 Kennerly Road
Orangeburg, SC 29118
Samaria Missionary Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
706 Samaria Road
Springfield, SC 29146
Right Direction Christian Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
990 Wellington Drive, NE
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Brown Chapel AME Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
Women’s Missionary Society
195 Browns Chapel Road
Elloree, SC 29047
Springhill Missionary Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
13025 Old Number Six Hwy
Eutawville, SC 29048
Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
228 Maxcy Street
Orangeburg, SC 29115
There is no appointment or referral needed to be tested. For more information regarding the testing events, please call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342.
