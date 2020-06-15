Free COVID-19 testing events announced for Orangeburg County

Free COVID-19 testing events announced for Orangeburg County
(Source: SCDHEC.gov)
By Emery Glover | June 15, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 4:55 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced 11 free testing events that will open this week.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus updates on wistv.com

The testing events will be hosted by DHEC, Family Health Centers, Inc., and Orangeburg County. There are 11 testing events in Orangeburg County. Here’s the list of testing sites:

June 16

Antioch Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

764 Charleston Highway

Bowman, SC 29018

St. Mark United Methodist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

8502 North Road

North, SC 29112

Good Shepherd Community Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

1178 Five Chop Road

Orangeburg, SC 29115

June 17

St. George Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

2590 Shillings Bridge Road

Orangeburg, SC 29115

Edisto Fork United Methodist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

356 Lariot Road

Orangeburg, SC 29115

Jones Chapel Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

2726 Kennerly Road

Orangeburg, SC 29118

June 18

Samaria Missionary Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

706 Samaria Road

Springfield, SC 29146

Right Direction Christian Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

990 Wellington Drive, NE

Orangeburg, SC 29115

Brown Chapel AME Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

Women’s Missionary Society

195 Browns Chapel Road

Elloree, SC 29047

June 19

Springhill Missionary Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

13025 Old Number Six Hwy

Eutawville, SC 29048

Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

228 Maxcy Street

Orangeburg, SC 29115

There is no appointment or referral needed to be tested. For more information regarding the testing events, please call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.