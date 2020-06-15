First Alert Forecast: Tracking clouds, rain and highs in the 90s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more unsettled weather over the next few days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers (20-30%). Low temperatures in the low 60s.
· More unsettled weather is on the way this week.
· A few showers/isolated storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 40% for now. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.
· A few showers are possible Thursday (30%). We could see a few storms by Friday (40%). Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for Father’s Day weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies across the Midlands as a stationary front to our east and an upper-level low to our west remain locked in place. A few showers and sprinkles are possible for parts of the area tonight. Rain chances are between 20% and 30%. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
On Tuesday, we're not expecting a washout, but some showers and potentially an isolated storm could develop. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be much cooler than average, reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s by afternoon. The average high is 90 degrees this time of the year.
For Wednesday, again, we're not expecting a washout, but a few widely scattered showers and storms are possible in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 40% right now. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Prepare for a few showers Thursday (30%), then again on Friday (40%). By Friday, though, there is a better chance for thunderstorms, so keep that in mind. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday.
It's Father's Day weekend this Saturday and Sunday. We're expecting hot, humid weather across the Midlands. A few showers are possible Saturday (30%). We're expecting a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.
More 90s are expected next week for high temperatures.
Also, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on the coast. As a stationary front remains parked off the coast, an area of low pressure could gain some subtropical characteristics as it moves inland sometime on Tuesday. Right now, it has a 10% chance of development. We'll keep you posted.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (20-30%). Lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (40%). Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
