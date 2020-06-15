Community agencies tighten belts at request of Richland County Council

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The COVID-19 is hitting Richland County’s wallet.
In expectation of a tax revenue shortfall, the county council approved reduced funding requests from a series of organizations it supports.
These include the Richland County Recreation Commission, the Public Library, the Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens, the Midlands Technical College, and School District One.
Each year, these organizations request funding from the county. During the FY2021 budget reading process, county leaders asked the organizations to amend their funding requests, in expectation of a 10 percent revenue shortfall.
District 8 Councilman Jim Manning said the move was a preventative measure, and council members wanted to be "conservative."
The minutes state that Richland County Budget Director James Hayes “stated, for clarification, the total amount the millage agencies requested was $460.8M, and the total request now is $452.3M, which is a 1.8% reduction.”
The minutes also reflect council members expressing interest in providing additional funding for Columbia Area Mental Health through other funding mechanisms.
The Richland Public Library Executive Director Melanie Huggins said in the 11 years of her holding her position, "it's the largest reduction we've ever had to deal with."
The library initially requested $30,504,534, but ultimately received $27,855,839, an 8.6 percent decrease. She said the library is understanding of the cuts, but she's had to make tough choices.
"We've cut our conference and travel budget significantly, we are freezing staff salaries at their current level. We are eliminating, we have almost 25 vacant positions we will not be filling in the next year," she said.
Huggins said the library is not letting anyone go but is now looking at temporary furloughs for part-time positions.
The Richland One District Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said the downsized request won't impact the classroom.
The district is receiving approximately $3.3 million less than it initially asked for, a roughly 1.4 percent decrease.
“We try to keep any reductions away from the classroom as much as possible, so in terms of classrooms and schools they will see no reduction in resources, services, and that type of thing,” he said.
"There may be some servers or what have you that could be delayed a year or so, that could still serve the needs and keep the district running."
Richland Two did not request any expansion in tax funding and is expected to receive $161,106,497.
Midlands Technical College President Dr. Ron Rhames sent WIS the following statement:
"Richland County is a long-time, excellent partner of Midlands Technical College. We understand the difficulties of the unprecedented times we all are facing, and we remain committed to working with the county on our joint mission of economic advancement through workforce development."
Manning said it's possible the council will revisit the funding levels of the millage agencies, depending on the level of tax revenue.
The council is expected to take up the General Fund (where county departments are funded) in September.
State lawmakers are currently looking at a recommendation to allocate CARES Act funds to local governments, but it’s unclear if or when that money could be allocated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.