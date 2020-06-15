AG requests federal review after new information released in Chester, S.C. officer-involved shooting of Ariane McCree

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina’s Attorney General has requested a federal review after new information was released in the fatal police shooting of a man at a Chester County Walmart in 2019.
The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 23, at the Walmart on J.A. Cochran Bypass in Chester. Ariane Lamont McCree died at the hospital a short time later.
For months, WBTV has been asking for video and other information from police regarding the shooting, and some of that information was released Friday.
*** WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Chester Police Department released body camera video of the fatal police shooting of Ariane McCree on Friday, June 13. It was provided to WBTV without audio. The video has been edited to provide clarity. Information on all edited video can be found on the top right hand side of the video. ***
Here’s what is clear: two officers shot at McCree, one killed him. McCree was handcuffed but had a gun in his possession at the time of the shooting - and there is no evidence he fired that weapon.
Here’s what we still don’t know:
- Where the gun was on McCree at the time fatal shots were fired from the officer.
- Why some officers and eyewitnesses said they saw McCree firing shots.
- And why this information is just now being released, even though the investigation finished in March.
Nobody from the Chester Police Department was available Friday to answer our outstanding questions, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) didn’t provide additional video, documents and information about the case until late Friday afternoon.
On Saturday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced he has requested that the U.S. Attorney’s Office review the findings in the shooting death of Ariane McCree.
“Our office studied the video evidence and reviewed witnesses’ statements that were in the report provided to us by SLED and concluded that Mr. McCree was pointing a gun at police, which put their lives and innocent bystanders in danger. This led our office to the conclusion that the shooting was justified, but because of continued questions from his family and the community and in the interest of full transparency, we’re asking another outside agency to review the case and our findings,” Attorney General Wilson said.
On Friday, McCree’s family gathered to talk about their loved one in the parking lot of the store where he was killed. The family also called for the officers involved in this incident to be fired.
The two officers involved in the fatal shooting will not face charges, the Attorney General’s office said in March.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was immediately contacted to investigate the shooting and the two Chester police officers involved were placed on administrative leave.
WBTV plans to continue asking police for answers to our questions, as our reporting on this video and what it shows continues.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.