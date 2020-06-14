Motorcycle club hosts national ‘Ride for Justice’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club and other riders, showed up in full force for a "National Ride for Justice" Sunday.
“This is not a political ride. It’s a ride for justice,” president of Columbia NABSTMC, Robert Howard said.
“We put the word out why we are doing this, and to show up in numbers like this, that’s bringing awareness,” Florence Chapter President James Burgess said.
Hundreds gathered at Thunder Tower Harley-Davidson and rode to Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Columbia. The goal of the national ride, “Justice for all.” Club members made it clear it’s their duty to support the injustice not only to those that have lost lives in the hands of bad policing but also to support injustice for those police officers killed in the line of duty.
“We are a motorcycle organization. We are not a gang. The Buffalo Soldiers are made up of retired army soldiers, police, marines, professionals. We have lawyers, doctors, we go to churches and spread the word, and we go to schools and support the community by giving back to the community,” Howard said.
Community service is part of the club’s creed. Also, honoring and spreading the word about the buffalo soldiers, African American military members who fought for our country from the 1800s into the mid-1900s.
“We are here today for the love of motorcycle riding and to honor the original buffalo soldiers. We accept everyone to our club, you just have to be a part of the mission,” Burgess said.
Nationwide 122 chapters took part in the ride, including one chapter in South Korea. Four chapters from South Carolina made their way to the capital city Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.