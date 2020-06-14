Molly Darcy’s temporarily closing after positive COVID-19 cases

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Molly Darcy’s Irish Pub and Restaurant announced late Saturday it will be temporarily closing its doors after learning two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our staff and customers is our top priority,” the North Myrtle Beach restaurant said in a Facebook post.
Molly Darcy’s added its entire staff is undergoing testing, and it is in the process of cleaning and disinfecting the restaurant while it remains closed.
It comes shortly after three other North Myrtle Beach restaurants also closed temporarily, either due to confirmed COVID-19 cases or concerns over the virus.
