First Alert: Enjoy a few days of cooler temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Sunday our storm chances will be going up to 30%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Early next week we’re expecting a better chance for showers and storms. In fact we’ll see a 60% chance of rain and storms for Monday. On Tuesday, rain chances are 40%. Our high temperatures will fall into the 70s Monday and Tuesday.
Highs will climb back into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. We'll be back in the 90s Friday through Father's Day Weekend.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. 30% Chance for a shower or storm.
Monday: 60% Chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: 40% Chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 70s.
