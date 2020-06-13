SCHP: Driver died after head-on collision in Sumter County

By WIS News 10 Staff | June 13, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT - Updated June 13 at 12:09 AM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a crash in Sumter County on Friday.

The collision happened around 8:25 a.m. on Cane Savannah Road near Eagle Road.

The driver of a 2007 Chevy Impala was traveling north with two passengers including a 3-year-old in the vehicle. Meanwhile, the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck was traveling south on the same road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the two vehicles collided head-on.

The collision is still under investigation by SCHP.

