SCHP: Driver died after head-on collision in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died following a crash in Sumter County on Friday.
The collision happened around 8:25 a.m. on Cane Savannah Road near Eagle Road.
The driver of a 2007 Chevy Impala was traveling north with two passengers including a 3-year-old in the vehicle. Meanwhile, the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck was traveling south on the same road.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the two vehicles collided head-on.
The collision is still under investigation by SCHP.
