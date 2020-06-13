Racist graffiti found on Huntsville overpass Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some of these images may be disturbing, crews worked early Saturday morning to clean off racist graffiti from the overpass along Airport Rd. in Huntsville.
By 9 a.m. the graffiti was gone but plenty of people still saw what it said. Messages saying “White Rights Matter”, drawings of swastikas and other messages marked the walls.
Several viewers reached out to WAFF with pictures and comments.
In a statement to WAFF 48, Huntsville Police spokesperson Lt. Michael Johnson said “Huntsville Police is disgusted at the graffiti that someone has displayed overnight.”
Huntsville Police confirmed on Twitter that they are investigating.
Johnson said anyone with information regarding who is responsible is encouraged to call HPD at 256-722-7100 or Crime Stoppers at 53Crime. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at https://bit.ly/2zy8Qku.
