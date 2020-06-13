Police: Man fatally shot woman as he was attempting to recover his stolen property

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police officials say a man fatally shot a woman as he was attempting to get back property which she stole from him.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the early Thursday morning incident has been classified as a justifiable homicide and the man will not be charged.
The investigation began Thursday at 12:51 a.m. when officers responded to the 7600 block of Stafford Street for a shooting in which a woman was found dead.
When officers got to the scene they detained a man for his involvement in the incident and detectives began the investigation.
A report by North Charleston police states that during this investigation, evidence was discovered that showed the woman was brought to the man’s residence for the purposes of prostitution.
Police say a short time after her arrival, the woman stole some of the victim’s property while she was brandishing a stun gun. In addition, the report states the woman also had a knife, unsheathed, in her purse.
According to police, the man armed himself with a handgun and as he attempted to retrieve his property from the woman, he shot her.
Police are continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.