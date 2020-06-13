Police: 3 injured in Ocean Blvd. shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Happy Holiday Motel on North Ocean Boulevard early Saturday morning.
Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD said officers responded to a shots fired call at around 3:10 a.m. Officials said people believed to be involved were detained and a firearm was also recovered at the scene.
Police said three people were shot. Two of the victims were treated and released from the hospital, while the other is still receiving treatment.
Myrtle Beach Police are still investigating.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.