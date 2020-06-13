‘A chance to share’: Commission collects African Americans’ experiences in pandemic

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (The T&D) - The South Carolina African American Heritage Commission is spearheading an effort to capture the experiences of African Americans throughout the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Black Carolinians Speak: Portraits of a Pandemic” is an oral history initiative that will capture stories, testimonies and commentary about black history and culture in South Carolina.
Michael Allen, a founding member of the commission, said the idea was born out of an experience he had while standing in line to enter a store.
With his mask and gloves on, standing six feet from the person in front of and behind him, he realized the unusualness of the situation and thought of how it may be affecting those around him.
Allen said, “As I stood in that line, the humanity side of me was asking ‘How are these people feeling? What are they holding? What’s inside? What should they release?’”
He reached out to Dr. Eric Emerson, director of the S.C. Department of Archives and History, to ask if there were records of African American life during the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic.
Allen said beyond the information South Carolina provides as public records, such as the work done at Fort Jackson, there were none.
“I felt inside of me a belief that the African American Heritage Commission should try to organize some sort of wave or atmosphere or opportunity for African Americans to share their experience in the midst of this pandemic,” Allen said.
Additionally, with news of the virus’ heavy impact on the African American population, Allen thinks it’s necessary for people to share their experiences for future generations to look back upon.
“What we’re building is a database of voices so a hundred years from now, or 50 years from now, when people look back to 2020 and they call the Department of Archives and History or they go online, they won't have to receive the same answer I got,” Allen said.
He contacted colleagues across the state from the University of South Carolina to Clemson and more to gauge their interest in such a collection. Once they agreed it would be a valuable project to take on, they began reaching out for the public to share experiences.
Dr. Ramon Jackson, African American heritage coordinator at the S.C. Department of Archives and History said as the main repository for state government records, the archives should also provide the public with relevant information about the impact of policy - or lack thereof - on the daily lives of its citizens.
“Our hope is that this current and future projects will provide contemporary accounts and historical evidence necessary to help researchers, educators, political leaders, and diverse audiences to study and develop programs and public policy to alleviate these social ills,” Jackson said. “Moreover, these oral histories will greatly benefit ongoing historic preservation, curriculum development, and genealogical research being conducted by the commission and the archives.”
Jackson went on to say that the interviews collected thus far have revealed persistent, generational racial disparities in health care, education, housing, employment, and other aspects of society.
Jannie Harriot, chairperson of the S.C. African American Heritage Commission, said they have collected 13 oral interviews from doctors, elected officials, and everyday people.
They have also received about 45 submissions in essays, blogs, art, and photographs.
“For so long, we have not been heard and it is up to us to make sure that this never happens again in South Carolina,” Harriot said.
Allen said it is an opportunity for people to share and give a sense of optimism even in the midst of a pandemic.
He hopes people will share the struggles of losing a loved one, being infected or family life.
“We know when people have a chance to share and to be open and hear, it’s a healing,” he said.
For those who will look back a century from now, Allen said “this documentation will tell them how we got over.”
All materials will be housed in the commission papers at the S.C. Department of Archives and History.
