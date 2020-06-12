Mayor Benjamin says Christopher Columbus statue moving to storage after vandalism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A statue of Christopher Columbus which usually stands in Columbia’s Riverfront Park is being removed and placed in storage, the mayor said.
Mayor Steve Benjamin said the statue has been vandalized “several times this week.”
The statue was a gift to the people of Columbia from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Benjamin made the decision to remove it and put it in storage after the vandalism, he said.
“I felt it was important that the statue’s future be determined by the people of Columbia—not by a passionate protester in the middle of the night,” Benjamin said.
He added: “A robust national conversation is ongoing about historical figures such as Christopher Columbus, to contextualize their often difficult legacies. During this period, we look forward to engaging in our own discussions with the people of Columbia to find the most fitting way and location where the statue can be viewed and discussed in the best fitting historical context.”
The mayor said the State Regent of the DAR supports his decision. He also said he discussed it with leaders of Columbia’s Italian American community, who also support the move.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.