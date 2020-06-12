Man identified as Boogaloo member arrested in child sex crime; more protest agitators wanted

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man initially arrested for instigating violence during a peaceful protest in downtown Columbia now faces charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor.
Joshua Barnard, a self-proclaimed member of the Boogaloo group, has been rearrested and now faces 11 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, police announced Friday.
Barnard was first arrested about a week ago and accused of stealing a police jacket out of a CPD car during protests on May 30.
Sheriff Leon Lott said investigators are still looking to identify 25 people who committed violent acts of crime after a peaceful protest turned to chaos that day.
The sheriff said law enforcement is scouring social media to hold everyone accountable.
Lott also reminded the public they are still looking for two men deputies say are responsible for attacking a man outside a parking garage near the Columbia Police Department headquarters on May 30.
“An innocent man who was at a parking garage, had nothing to do with anything whatsoever, and he was violently attacked,” Lott said.
That attack seriously injured the man and put him in the hospital.
Anyone who has a tip for police should contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or the Columbia Police Department.
This information was released during a news conference with RCSD and CPD on Friday. During that briefing, police said three other people have been arrested related to burglaries that happened Sunday, May 31.
Police are looking to identify 20 more people in that case.
