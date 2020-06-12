Man arrested, charged with vandalizing Cayce Riverwalk

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A man faces charges after police say he vandalized the Cayce Riverwalk Park in early May.
Noah Goering, 22, of Lexington, is charged with malicious injury to real property.
The Cayce Department of Public Safety says a crime tip led them to Goering related to vandalism that happened May 9.
He was identified June 5.
“We appreciate alert citizens who help us locate and prosecute offenders who attempt to take away from the beautiful outdoor area that is the Cayce Riverwalk,” Cayce DPS said.
Goering turned himself in and was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center. He is still in jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.