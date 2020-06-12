RCSD, CPD announce more arrests after first day of Columbia protests devolved to chaos

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott and Chief Skip Holbrook announced more arrests related to the chaos that followed peaceful protests in Columbia on May 30.
That Saturday, protests turned violent and an emergency curfew was immediately enacted to clear downtown streets. Some businesses were vandalized and others were looted.
Lott and Holbrook discussed arrests related to burglaries that happened during that chaos.
They will spoke from Richland County Sheriff’s Department headquarters at 1 p.m. This story is being updated.
