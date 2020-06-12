RCSD, CPD announce more arrests after first day of Columbia protests devolved to chaos

RCSD, CPD announce more arrests after first day of Columbia protests devolved to chaos
Saturday, May 30, protests turned violent and an emergency curfew was immediately enacted to clear downtown streets.
By Laurel Mallory | June 12, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 1:19 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott and Chief Skip Holbrook announced more arrests related to the chaos that followed peaceful protests in Columbia on May 30.

That Saturday, protests turned violent and an emergency curfew was immediately enacted to clear downtown streets. Some businesses were vandalized and others were looted.

Lott and Holbrook discussed arrests related to burglaries that happened during that chaos.

They will spoke from Richland County Sheriff’s Department headquarters at 1 p.m. This story is being updated.

LIVE: Sheriff Lott and Chief Holbrook are announcing more arrests related to the chaos that followed peaceful protests in Columbia on May 30 >> https://bit.ly/2AxUVvd Get the earliest breaking news alerts on your phone with the WIS 10 News app >> http://bit.ly/2Zz44uF

Posted by WIS TV on Friday, June 12, 2020

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.