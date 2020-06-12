Former Lexington County deputy charged with bringing contraband inside detention center

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A woman who used to be a deputy for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department now faces charges.
State Law Enforcement Division agents arrested Bethany Brooke Harsey, 27, and charged her with furnishing contraband to a county prisoner.
An investigation into Harsey’s behavior was launched in late March. Sheriff Jay Koon quickly fired the deputy just two days into the investigation.
SLED said Harsey provided contraband to an inmate between Dec. 2019 and March 2020.
She turned herself in Friday morning.
After being booked into the Lexington County Detention Center, Harsey was released on a personal recognizance bond.
