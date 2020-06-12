First Alert Forecast: Chance of rain this weekend, then more storms early next week

Early next week, an area of low pressure will hang across the area, giving way to more rain and thunderstorms. In fact, on Monday, we'll see a 50% chance of rain and storms. Some forecast models are calling for even higher rain chances. On Tuesday, rain chances are down to 40%. We'll likely be adjust these numbers over the next couple of days. Due to the cloud cover and rain, our high temperatures will sink into the 70s Monday and Tuesday.