First Alert Forecast: Chance of rain this weekend, then more storms early next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More showers are on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers/storms possible (20%). Lows will be in the 60s.
· We don’t expect a washout this weekend. However, some wet weather is possible. Rain chances are around 20% Saturday and up to 30% Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· We’re tracking showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
· High temperatures will climb into the low 90s by the end of next week into next weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect partly cloudy skies across the Midlands. A few isolated showers and storms are possible, especially for our eastern and southern communities, all due to a stationary front that will wiggle and wobble near those areas. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
With the front nearby this weekend, there will be a chance of some wet weather for parts of the Midlands, but we're not expecting a washout.
In fact, on Saturday, most of us will likely be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm could develop, especially for our eastern and southern communities. Rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Saturday.
By Sunday, our storm chances will be going up to about 30-40% for most of the Midlands. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Early next week, an area of low pressure will hang across the area, giving way to more rain and thunderstorms. In fact, on Monday, we'll see a 50% chance of rain and storms. Some forecast models are calling for even higher rain chances. On Tuesday, rain chances are down to 40%. We'll likely be adjust these numbers over the next couple of days. Due to the cloud cover and rain, our high temperatures will sink into the 70s Monday and Tuesday.
Highs will climb back into the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. We'll be back in the 90s Friday through Father's Day Weekend.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Warm. Lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
