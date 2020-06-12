CPD places officer on leave over social media post about pending lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia police officer has been placed on administrative leave after posting a response to a pending lawsuit against the police department and other agencies.
Columbia Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Timmons said the department is currently conducting an administrative investigation into the matter to determine whether the post was a violation of departmental and city policies.
The federal lawsuit alleges that a man was shot with rubber bullets and tear gas during a protest on May 31. It names the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department among other parties as defendants.
The identity of the officer has not been released.
CPD said it would share the results of the investigation with the public once it is completed.
