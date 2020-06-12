Coroner identifies victim killed in three-vehicle collision on I-77 South in Fairfield Co.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 54-year-old Florida man has died following a collision Thursday night on I-77 South in Fairfield County, according to officials.
The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Christopher Estevez of Melrose, Fla.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Thursday. It involved three vehicles near mile marker 48, which is about seven miles east of Winnsboro.
A tractor-trailer was disabled on I-77 in the left lane. Estevez, who was driving a 2016 Nissan van, collided with the back of the truck, went into the right lane of the highway and hit a 2014 Kia four-door sedan.
Estevez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. However, the driver of the Kia sedan was hurt and taken to a hospital to receive medical attention.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the MAIT team are investigating this crash.
