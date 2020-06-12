3 arrested for burglaries during weekend of violent protests in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several people have been arrested in connection to a series of burglaries and vandalism that happened in Columbia during the weekend of May 30.
New video released to the public shows suspects breaking into several Columbia businesses that Sunday night and stealing various items.
Many of the suspects have not been identified, and Sheriff Leon Lott and Chief Skip Holbrook asked for the public’s help in a news conference Friday.
Lott stressed his investigators have been working tirelessly to identify those involved in the violent acts to both people and property that occurred that weekend. He said that while they’ve made three arrests, they are still trying to identify nearly 50 more people who took part in that violence.
These crimes happened during an emergency curfew enacted in response to protests that erupted into violence Saturday, May 30. That day, numerous people were hurt -- including law enforcement officers -- and several downtown businesses were vandalized and looted.
The burglaries outlined by police happened the following night.
Around 11 p.m. Sunday, a group of 28 people broke into Green’s Liquor Store on Assembly Street and stole an estimated $5,700 worth of liquor, Sheriff Leon Lott said.
A few hours after that, around 2:45 a.m. Monday, police say more than a dozen people broke into Rodney’s Rockets on Clemson Road and took about $1,000 of fireworks.
Less than half an hour later, a similarly-sized group broke into Express Alterations & Dry Cleaners on Sparkleberry Lane and stole $150 from the cash register, according to a release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The dry cleaners is only about two miles from the fireworks store.
Minutes later, less than a half a mile from the dry cleaners, a group of more than a dozen people broke into Andrew’s Jewelry on Two Notch Road. Those suspects caused more than $10,000 worth of damage, Lott said.
“If those videos aren’t enough to make you sick to your stomach I don’t know what will,” Lott said as he played surveillance footage of the burglaries. “That had nothing to do with peaceful protest, but under disguise of peaceful protest individuals like this went out and tried to destroy city of Columbia and Richland County.”
(Story continues below video.)
As deputies were responding to these burglaries, they said they spotted a car “acting erratically” in the Sandhills area where the crimes occurred.
When deputies tried to pull the driver over, he didn’t stop, instead getting on Interstate 20 and leading police on a high-speed chase.
Deputies lost the car, but later found it wrecked in the 1800 block of Faraway Drive, RCSD said. The owner of the car reported it stolen, but was “an associate of one of the burglars,” deputies said.
Three people have been arrested in connection to the burglaries.
“Some of them had been at the protest on Saturday, others on Sunday,” Lott said. “How do we know? One of them had their ankle monitor on.”
Deputies accuse Preston Helms, 27, of driving the car that led them on a chase. He’s charged with three counts of second-degree burglary (violent) and three counts of looting during a state of emergency.
Corey Haynes, 33, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary (violent) and two counts of looting during a state of emergency. Deputies say he broke into Green’s and the fireworks store.
A minor was also arrested and charged with breaking into the dry cleaners.
Investigators are still looking to identify 20 people who broke into the liquor store.
Anyone who knows anything about these crimes should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
