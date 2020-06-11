SC senior living home issues statement after employee’s comments surface on social media

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A health care company that runs assisted living and retirement homes across South Carolina has issued a response to a “hurtful and vulgar” social media post from an employee.
Carolina Gardens Senior Living posted a message from CEO Sevy Petras on each of its locations’ Facebook pages on Wednesday night.
The owners of Priority Life Care, LLC, which runs the home, are aware of a “social media post containing hurtful and vulgar language” linked to an employee, the statement said.
It went on to say the post was contrary to the company’s values and culture.
“We at Priority Life Care are fully committed to maintaining a work environment that is free from intimidation and harassment based on race, creed, color, or any other characteristics protected by applicable law in the workplace,” Petras wrote.
The employee who made the post was not named.
Petras said an investigation is underway, but “due to the sensitive nature of the process, this investigation will be conducted in a manner that protects the privacy of all involved to the greatest extent possible.”
The statement did not say the employee was fired.
