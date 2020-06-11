Police seek identity of man wanted for carjacking in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department needs your help to identify a person wanted for carjacking.
The incident happened on Tuesday around, according to officials. A 68-year-old man was helping the suspect while at a gas station located on the 2500 block of Augusta Road on June 9. As the man was helping the suspect, the suspect jumped into the man’s Ford Explorer and drove off. The 68-year-old man jumped onto the vehicle to try to stop the carjacking. However, the man was thrown from the vehicle during the incident.
If you have any information about this suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
You may also call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.
