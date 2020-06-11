Person killed, suspect quickly arrested after shooting in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Camden has killed one person, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
It happened in the 1200 block of First Street. It’s not clear exactly when the shooting happened, but the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office posted about it Thursday morning.
The person who was killed has not yet been identified.
KCSO said a suspect is in custody and there is not a threat to the community.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call KCSO at 425-1512 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.