Pedestrian killed in collision with tractor trailer on U.S. Highway 78 Bypass in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that occurred between a tractor trailer and a pedestrian on June 10 in Sumter.
Officials say that the incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on the U.S. Highway 78 Bypass near McLaughlin Ford.
A tractor trailer was traveling east on Highway 76 when it hit a pedestrian that was trying to cross the four-lane highway.
The pedestrian died from crash. The driver of the tractor trailer did not have any injuries.
No charges are expected to be filed.
