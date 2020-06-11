Officials: Crash involving tractor-trailer, several cars shuts down portion of I-77 South in Fairfield Co.

By WIS News 10 Staff | June 11, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 10:22 PM

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Crews are currently working to clear a collision on I-77 South in Fairfield County that has all lanes blocked.

According to the Fairfield County Fire Service, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and several cars. The crash happened mile marker 48. That’s near the exit for SC Highway 200.

At this point, there have been no reports of injuries. Also, the number of vehicles involved has not been released.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route if headed that way.

