New audit says SC Department of Commerce’s incentive program lacks transparency and oversight

“Periodic transparency and accountability check-ups are always a good thing – whether it’s for a government agency or for the General Assembly. But the evidence here stands on its own. Secretary Hitt has been in his role since 2011 and has served under two governors. Since then, the Department of Commerce has announced over 116,000 new jobs and over $31.5 billion of capital investment, and South Carolina’s unemployment rate reached its lowest point in history before the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also important to point out that this report was conducted by the legislature’s auditors, who are routinely called upon to deliver a political result. The Department of Commerce has been delivering wins for South Carolinians season after season. The governor believes our time and energy is best spent on winning more games by recruiting more employers like Samsung, BMW, Volvo, and Continental Tires - not fewer.”