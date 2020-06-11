Midlands woman almost throws out stimulus debit card, warns about additional fees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman is sharing her experience after receiving her stimulus payment in the form of a debit card. Beth Bolton of Columbia says, at first, she was so skeptical as to whether this was actually her stimulus payment that she almost threw the debit card away.
According to NBC News, at the beginning of June, there were still millions of Americans who had not yet received their stimulus payments. The IRS has confirmed that nearly four million people will receive their payments in the form of a prepaid debit card.
The cards can be used like regular debit cards online or in stores, where you can also ask for cash back.
All of this is possible only after you’ve activated the card, something Bolton says almost didn’t happen because she was anticipating receiving a check.
“I was very concerned. A friend of mine, just several days previous, had received her stimulus check and it was in a paper form, and so, when I received this it was very scary. I thought it was junk mail, a scam, and a so I looked over it and put it in my shred box,” said Bolton.
According to the IRS, every card will bear the Visa logo and has been issued by MetaBank. A letter is also included with the cards explaining that you’ve received the Economic Impact Payment Card.
Bolton says because she didn’t know any of this information in advance, initially, she was worried she was being scammed.
“Well, it wasn’t from the government. It was from a money services company and it did say it was the stimulus check from the CARES Act, but it made me very, very leery about having to call and set up a PIN. Most of the charges are zero but then there are some where they will charge you for certain transactions.”
Beth was eventually able to verify that the card is actually her stimulus payment, but there were more concerns once she attempted to activate the card.
She says she had to give the last six numbers of her social security number to activate the card and set up a PIN.
Bolton was hoping to transfer the money to a bank account to avoid any fees from making purchases but even that was a bit of a hassle, she says, because was only able to get $300 per day.
Also, there could be ATM’s fees associated with getting cash from the card.
NBC News reports you could be charged 25 cents for each balance inquiry at an ATM and $2 for every out-of-network ATM withdrawal.
For more information, visit: eipcard.com
