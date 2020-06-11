Lizard’s Thicket to temporarily close 2 locations to address staffing needs at other restaurants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pair of Lizard’s Thicket locations will be closed indefinitely to support other their other restaurants around the Midlands.
According to a post on Facebook, the locations located at 2240 Airport Boulevard and 402 Beltline Boulevard. These locations will close on June 14.
According to management, employees from these stores will help at other locations due to the lack of applicants willing to fill full-time and part-time positions.
A timetable regarding when these two locations will reopen has not been announced.
