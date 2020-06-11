'Live PD’ cancellation brings mixed community reaction

"It was kind of neat knowing these guys and you realize they're not against you. They're not out there trying to get dirt on the police. They're actually showing everybody what's actually going on," he said. "I was sad that the transparency is gone. I was disappointed, that there's so many people who liked seeing what it's really like first hand. That's gone. I think one of our tools has been taken away because it's transparency. You don't get more transparent than a camera feeding it live to New York as it happens."