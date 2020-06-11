'Live PD’ cancellation brings mixed community reaction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The show that put Richland County Sheriff's Department deputies on TVs across the country is no more.
A&E canceled “Live PD,” ending the show where camera crews filmed law enforcement agencies across the nation and showed it live.
RCSD released the above tweet but declined to comment further.
The Richland County community had mixed feelings about the news. Columbia Urban League President and CEO J.T. McLawhorn said the show painted the community in a negative light and left questions about the guilt or innocence of suspects.
"It somewhat gives a false impression about how African American people live," he said. "We have some great law enforcement officers and I think the show, it's a negative image to the profession of law enforcement, as well as it's a negative image to the communities, particularly the African American community."
Former Richland County K9 Unit Lieutenant Kevin Hoover said he met the crews personally and was grateful for their work.
"It was kind of neat knowing these guys and you realize they're not against you. They're not out there trying to get dirt on the police. They're actually showing everybody what's actually going on," he said. "I was sad that the transparency is gone. I was disappointed, that there's so many people who liked seeing what it's really like first hand. That's gone. I think one of our tools has been taken away because it's transparency. You don't get more transparent than a camera feeding it live to New York as it happens."
Live PD host Dan Abrams went on CNN Thursday and said he saw a place for the show in the current climate.
"Live PD actually followed police officers, in real time, as it was happening. So you got to see the beginning, the middle, and the end of the story. As there is a call nationally for police to wear body cams, I would think we want more Live PD not less," he said.
For now, it appears “Live PD” has answered its last call.
