Gamecocks pitcher Mlodzinski lands in first round of MLB Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - South Carolina baseball pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski is off the board.
The right-hander was selected in the supplemental first round with the No. 31 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night during the first day of the MLB Draft.
Mlodzinski becomes the 15th player in school history to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft. Right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt was the last member of the Gamecocks to be selected in the first round, going No. 16 overall in 2017 to the New York Yankees.
Slot money for the position is $2,312,000.
A product of Hilton Head High School, Mlodzinski really thrust himself up draft boards with a tremendous performance in the Cape Cod League last summer. He started seven games and compiled a 3-0 record with a 1.83 earned run average. In 34 1/3 innings pitched, Mlodzinski allowed 20 hits and only five walks while striking out 43.
Mlodzinski played a significant role as a freshman starting some games on the weekend and totaled 45 2/3 innings pitched with three wins and a save. He was the Friday night starter as a sophomore, but broke his foot against Clemson the third week of the season and missed the remainder of the year. In 2020, he finished what is likely his final season with a 2-1 record and a 2.84 earned run average with 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
The last member of the Gamecocks to be drafted by the Pirates was Steve Pearce, who was selected by the organization in 2005.
Copyright 2020 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.