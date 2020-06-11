Gamecocks pitcher Mlodzinski lands in first round of MLB Draft

Mlodzinski played a significant role as a freshman starting some games on the weekend and totaled 45 2/3 innings pitched with three wins and a save. He was the Friday night starter as a sophomore, but broke his foot against Clemson the third week of the season and missed the remainder of the year. In 2020, he finished what is likely his final season with a 2-1 record and a 2.84 earned run average with 22 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.