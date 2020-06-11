FIRST ALERT: Tracking more storms, even into your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have more wet weather on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the Midlands until 6 a.m. Expect scattered showers and storms in the Midlands as a cold front pushes into the area (50-60%). Some storms could be strong.
· Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Areas of fog are possible. Lows will be in the low 70s.
· Showers and storms will likely stick around for parts of the area Friday as the front stalls near the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30%, then up to 40% for the Eastern Midlands. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· We don’t expect a washout this weekend. However, some wet weather is in your forecast Saturday (20%) and Sunday (40%). Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· We’re tracking showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert! As we move through your Thursday night, be weather aware. A cold front will continue pushing into our area tonight, giving way to scattered rain and thunderstorms across portions of the Midlands. Some of the storms could be strong. Heavy rain, flooding and gusty winds are all possible. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of the area until 6 a.m. Friday. Turn around, don't drown!
Rain chances are around 50-60% tonight. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
With the front stalling near our area Friday, we're going to keep rain chances around 30%. Some storms are possible. If you live in the Eastern Midlands, your rain chances will be a bit higher, closer to 40%. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
With the front nearby Saturday and Sunday, the chance of rain and storms will continue over the area. Your weekend will not be a washout though. Rain chances Saturday are around 20%, then up to 40% for Sunday. We'll keep you posted to any changes. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Saturday, then the mid 80s for Sunday.
More showers and storms are possible Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s.
First Alert Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Areas of Fog. Warm. Lows in the low 70s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Around (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
