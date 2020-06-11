Doctors office in West Columbia closed due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

By Laurel Mallory | June 11, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 3:20 PM

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A doctors office under the umbrella of the Lexington Medical Center has closed due to employees contracting COVID-19, officials confirmed Thursday.

The office is Lexington Family Practice West Columbia, on Platt Springs Road in the Springdale neighborhood.

“Some employees” tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the temporary closure, Jennifer Wilson, a spokeswoman for LMC, said.

Wilson said the office contacted patients who have appointments this week and rescheduled them. While the office is closed, it will get a deep cleaning.

Patients who have questions should call the office and leave a voicemail message, Wilson said. She said someone would return their call “as soon as possible.”

LMC also issued the following statement:

“As the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported, Lexington County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week.

Lexington Medical Center strongly encourages community members to continue following CDC guidelines on COVID-19, including wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and washing hands thoroughly.”

Wilson said LMC is assessing the situation and will make a decision on when to reopen soon.

