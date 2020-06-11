Deputies: Missing 26-year-old Orangeburg woman may be suicidal

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 26-year-old Keila Caldwell.
Authorities believe Caldwell may be suicidal and are hoping to locate her as soon as possible.
“This young lady left home but called back making statements indicating she planned on harming herself,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anybody knows of her location, please call us or have her call us.”
Officials said Caldwell has been missing since about 6 p.m. Thursday. Family members told authorities she was last seen leaving her home on Rosedale Drive in Orangeburg driving a late-model silver Hyundai Elantra with license plate number NG 35451.
Deputies said Caldwell called her parents after leaving the home saying she would see them in the next life.
Caldwell is described as a black female who is five feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Officials said she was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and black sandals.
If you have seen Caldwell, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.
