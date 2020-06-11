Cayce DPS arrests pair of women suspected of vandalizing Riverwalk

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Two women have been arrested after being suspected of vandalizing the Cayce Riverwalk, according to authorities.
The Cayce Department of Public Safety arrested 26-year-old Yasmin Mwamba and 24-year-old Deeaira Kraus. Both Columbia women have been charged with malicious injury to real property and public disorderly conduct.
The two women were stopped on June 8 by a Cayce DPS officer after receiving a call about two women with young children in strollers who were being accused of damaging property at the Riverwalk.
Both women, according to Cayce DPS, appeared to have paint on their clothes and their bodies when the officer reached them. Authorities said both women were “uncooperative and verbally aggressive toward officers” while they were being questioned.
Cayce DPS said the two women made false accusations during a confrontation. One woman claimed an officer put his knee on her neck. However, Cayce DPS denied that allegation.
One of the women also claimed she was an activist and exposed herself to the officer during the encounter, according to officials.
Ultimately, both women were allowed to leave. They were located and arrested on Thursday shortly after 1 p.m.
The Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted Cayce DPS with the arrests.
