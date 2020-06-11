Aiken Co. officials investigating 2 shootings that left 2 people dead

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Both the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office are investigating a pair of shootings that left two individuals dead.
Officials say the first shooting occurred in the 600 block of Aldrich Street in Aiken around 12:30 a.m. on June 11. Devin Williams, 30, of Alderman Street in Aiken was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:16 a.m. Officials say he died from at least one gunshot wound.
The second shooting happened on the 2000 block of South Carolina Avenue in Aiken around 2:30 a.m. When officials arrived at the scene they found a male victim in the driver’s seat of a car that had rolled into a wood line.
That victim has been identified as 25-year-old Brandon Odom of South Carolina Avenue. Odom pronounced dead at 3:01 a.m. and died from at least one gunshot wound.
A second victim, who had injuries from at least one gunshot wound as well, was found in the area and later taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Both autopsies for Odom and Williams will be performed in Newberry.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.
